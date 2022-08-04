SG Americas Securities LLC Has $600,000 Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.