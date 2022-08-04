SG Americas Securities LLC Has $641,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $178.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day moving average of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.