SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $626,000 in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 349,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,867,000 after purchasing an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,468,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.38.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $218.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.57. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.