SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,187 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 155,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

