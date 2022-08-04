SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

