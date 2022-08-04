SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,919 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $111.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

