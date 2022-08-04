Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of SHLX opened at $15.80 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,119,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,062 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,257 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.