Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 15.0%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BYD Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $74.32 on Thursday. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 185.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76.
BYD Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BYD (BYDDY)
