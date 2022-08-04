Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 15.0%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $74.32 on Thursday. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 185.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

