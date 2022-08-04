Short Interest in CTPartners Executive Search Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTPR) Drops By 15.8%

CTPartners Executive Search Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

CTPartners Executive Search Stock Performance

CTPartners Executive Search stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. CTPartners Executive Search has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

CTPartners Executive Search Company Profile

CTPartners Executive Search Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retained executive search services worldwide. It facilitates the recruitment and hiring of C-level executives, such as chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief legal officers, chief marketing officers, and chief human resource officers, as well as other senior executives and board members.

