Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Expands By 20.0%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,153.0 days.

CEVMF opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

