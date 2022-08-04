Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Expands By 20.0%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,153.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CEVMF opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.75.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.