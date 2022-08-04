Short Interest in Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Declines By 20.2%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 682,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.4 days.

Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

About Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

