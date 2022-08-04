Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Drops By 15.3%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.64. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 5.82 and a 1-year high of 8.10.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

