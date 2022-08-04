Short Interest in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Declines By 20.1%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 0.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nova by 9.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. Nova has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

