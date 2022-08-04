Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Declines By 19.9%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PRPO stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 123.12% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRPO Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

