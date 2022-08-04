Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Declines By 19.9%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PRPO stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 123.12% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

