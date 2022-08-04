Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Expands By 22.8%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 232,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRPH opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $164.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.67. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 million. Research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPhase Labs Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRPH shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Dawson James downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Stories

