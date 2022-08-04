Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Drops By 16.3%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 941,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $63,730.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $63,730.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 376,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,753,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,907,113.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.