Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Declines By 16.3%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Univest Sec started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,081.30% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

