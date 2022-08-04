Short Interest in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Increases By 17.4%

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $151,111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $142,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

