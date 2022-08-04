Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 1,398 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 334.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $253.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.05. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $248.63 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

