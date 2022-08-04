Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,780 shares of company stock worth $2,366,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.73 and a one year high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.