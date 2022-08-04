Sitio Royalties (NASDAQ:STR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.95

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NASDAQ:STR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 5893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Sitio Royalties Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $609.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sitio Royalties (NASDAQ:STR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Sitio Royalties had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sitio Royalties Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sitio Royalties

Sitio Royalties Corp. operates as oil and gas mineral and royalty company. The company acquires oil-weighted rights in productive and the United States basins. It has approximately 140,000 net royalty acres through the consummation of over 180 acquisitions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

