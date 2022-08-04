Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 201,266 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOD. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,077,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 868,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 559,736 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $5,110,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 405,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $3,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.