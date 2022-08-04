SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $17.50. SSR Mining shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 59,732 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

SSR Mining Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,270 shares of company stock valued at $780,398. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

