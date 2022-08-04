Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Shares Up 8.8%

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.33. 13,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 431,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Starry Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Starry Group Trading Up 15.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $402,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,298.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at $9,815,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at $8,649,000.

Starry Group Company Profile

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

