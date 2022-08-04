State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 172.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.19% of SiriusPoint worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $361.40 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

