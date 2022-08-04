State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.35 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.56%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

