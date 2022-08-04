State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,113 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.19% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.