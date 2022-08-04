State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.22 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,045,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,094 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.61. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

