State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $19,151,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 245.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,430 shares of company stock worth $2,756,672. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

