State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.30 Million in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Capitol Federal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,558 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

CFFN opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.