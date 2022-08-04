State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 3.4 %

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 113.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

