State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,290 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 32,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.