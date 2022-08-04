Stephens Increases ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $32.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 38.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,958.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 112.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

