Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

MarineMax stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $814.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

