Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

