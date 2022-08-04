Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMTM stock opened at $173.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.20. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a one year low of $155.79 and a one year high of $204.97.

