Stifel Nicolaus Cuts PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $9.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGS. Roth Capital began coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on PlayAGS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

NYSE AGS opened at $5.21 on Monday. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $193.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PlayAGS

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 8.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

