Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Tesla by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $922.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $963.22 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $737.21 and a 200 day moving average of $844.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

