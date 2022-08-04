StockNews.com Downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

