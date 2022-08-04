Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $7.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIRD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $32.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.