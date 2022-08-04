Texas Permanent School Fund Has $47.71 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,194 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The company has a market cap of $396.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average is $210.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

