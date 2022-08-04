Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Middleby worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Middleby by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $147.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.59. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.69.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

