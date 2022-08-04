Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,202 shares of company stock worth $401,673 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Trading Up 3.5 %

KLAC opened at $395.93 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.95.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

