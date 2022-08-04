Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,187 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 419.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 51.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,713 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.8 %

NXPI opened at $185.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.