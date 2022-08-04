Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,703 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Toro worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,619,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,154,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $86.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

