The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $269.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

