The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lifted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $269.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

