The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 4.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $314.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.57.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

