The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ODP were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODP. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ODP by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 653,137 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ODP during the first quarter worth approximately $21,341,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in ODP by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 290,658 shares during the last quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in ODP by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 894,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 154,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ODP by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 121,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

ODP Price Performance

ODP opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.89.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

