Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.17

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 1313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.7219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Tsingtao Brewery’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

